Truist Financial Corp Has $261,000 Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

