Truist Financial Corp Has $292,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

