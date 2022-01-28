Truist Financial Corp Makes New $234,000 Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

