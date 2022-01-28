Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsons in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSN. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parsons has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $45.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Parsons by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

