Truist Financial Weighs in on Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $146,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.