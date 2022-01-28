Tsai Capital Corp Acquires 957 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.30. 415,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

