Tsai Capital Corp Invests $5.97 Million in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Trupanion accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 165,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.45. 4,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,111. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $47,549.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,022 shares of company stock worth $7,334,675 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

