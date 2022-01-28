Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ opened at C$23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.93.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.