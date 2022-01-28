Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

TWTR stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

