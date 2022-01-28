U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

USB stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

