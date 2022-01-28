U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to post $15.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $64.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $65.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.89 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $72.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USCB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.