UBS Group Raises South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 240

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec started coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.00.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

