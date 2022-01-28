UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJY remained flat at $$48.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,879. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

UCBJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

