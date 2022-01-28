Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Down 6.1%

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 412,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

