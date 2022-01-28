UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

