Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 2.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,336,000 after buying an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

HGV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 1,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.