Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. ODP comprises 1.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 48.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,080 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ODP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ODP by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,684. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.