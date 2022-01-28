Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 74,999 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,999 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 0.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 77,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

