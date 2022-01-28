United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

