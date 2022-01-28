United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Sells $1,992,881.00 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Rentals stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.77. 1,093,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,639. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.55 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

