United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Shares

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.08.

URI stock opened at $319.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.38 and a 200-day moving average of $344.42. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $238.55 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

