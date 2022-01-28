Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

UVSP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $869.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

