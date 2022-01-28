Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of UVSP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.61. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Univest Financial by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

