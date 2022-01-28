Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,604. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after purchasing an additional 452,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

