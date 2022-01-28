UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPMMY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

