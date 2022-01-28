Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,942 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

