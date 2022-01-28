Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE opened at $17.88 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

