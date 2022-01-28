US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.