US Bancorp DE Buys 1,444 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTLA opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

