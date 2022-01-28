US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC boosted its position in NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NCR by 160.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in NCR by 255.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NCR stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

