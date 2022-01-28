US Bancorp DE Has $1.65 Million Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

WIT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

