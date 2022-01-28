US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after buying an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,155,000 after purchasing an additional 212,747 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

