US Bancorp DE Sells 4,430 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.08 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.