Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $133,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.97. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.