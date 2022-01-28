Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.