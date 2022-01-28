Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $52.51

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $50.01. Value Line shares last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 539 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $511.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

