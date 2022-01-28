Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,893,000 after buying an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.