Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ford Motor by 56.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

