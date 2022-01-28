Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after buying an additional 715,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

