Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,661,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,582.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2,823.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,810.20 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.