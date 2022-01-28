Van Strum & Towne Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 238,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 304,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

