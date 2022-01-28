Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 951,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 188,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

