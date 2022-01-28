Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.75

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 8762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.