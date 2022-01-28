Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

