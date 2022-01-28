Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 3,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

