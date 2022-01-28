Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $32.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

