Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,609. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$20.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

