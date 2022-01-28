Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 931% compared to the average daily volume of 305 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 2,054,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,627. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vertiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Vertiv by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,095,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220,876 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Vertiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

