Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vext Science in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.40. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,894. Vext Science has a 1-year low of 0.39 and a 1-year high of 1.25.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

