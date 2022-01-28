Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $85.78

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.78 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 92.25 ($1.24). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 3,258 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.